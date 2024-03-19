Carson Hughes, missing teen found dead, known for photography, love of outdoors

The family of 18-year-old Carson Hughes who drowned at Versailles State Park over the weekend said they were mourning his loss, but overwhelmed by support from the community.

Hughes was known for his wildlife photography. Jac-Cen-Del High School, where Hughes was a student, remembered him Monday by showcasing his photos and art on its school sign.

Hughes was found dead on Sunday, two days after he was reported missing at Versailles State Park. The Department of Natural Resources said he died from cold water drowning.

Hughes’s social media accounts were dominated by his love of the outdoors and nature. One Instagram video showcased his filming of the Northern Lights.

“This is insane,” his father said, reading one of his Instagram posts. “It’s like 12:30 a.m. at night in Indiana. First time seeing the Northern Lights.”

His father, Jason, said Carson began taking photos during a family trip. After that, he was hooked.

“He started to see the world in a different light,” Jason said. “He’s an amazing kid.”

Jason said his son started selling photos at a festival booth last year. He sold out in three to four hours with an extra 20 orders to fill.

After he died, Jason looked in his wallet and found a note.

“It says smart goal, to reach 10,000 followers on Wildlife Photography Account.”

Following his death, people began sharing his work online. His account has more than 20,000 followers. Jason said his son would have been thrilled.

“He would actually do somersaults,” Jason said. “His goal is to get his art, his photos out to the world.”

Carson taught himself photography. He spent hours studying, including watching YouTube videos. Jason said he was very thoughtful about his work and what he would post online, and he hopes people take note.

“Two egrets together, 20 minutes before sunrise,” Jason said, reading one of his son’s posts. “The blue hue the fog gets in the shadows is so unreal.”

The Ripley County community is rallying around his talent and his spirit. Students decorated his parking spot at Jac-Cen-Del High School, leaving him thank-you notes.

“He was a photographer but most importantly he was just a wonderful amazing kid, friend, son and brother - to so many,” Jason said.

The family said many have reached out to buy prints of Carson’s work. They said they’re working on developing a website so people can buy his art.

His visitation and funeral will be held at Jac-Cen-Del High School on Monday, March 25.

To see his photography and artwork, visit his wildlife Instagram page.

