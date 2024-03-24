Carnival Freedom cancels next 2 cruises following exhaust fire from ship’s tail

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Carnival Cruise Lines have announced the cancellation of the next two voyages on the Carnival Freedom after the ship’s exhaust funnel caught fire off the coast of the Bahamas on Saturday.

In a statement to WFLA.com, Carnival said that the damage was more than they initially thought, as it requires immediate repair for the stabilization of the funnel.

VIDEO: Carnival Freedom catches on fire

Consequently, they have canceled the next two voyages, departing March 25 and March 29, out of Port Canaveral.

All guests sailing on these dates will be issued a full refund and “a 100% future cruise credit so they can come back and enjoy a future cruise with us.”

Carnival said the funnel was stabilized for the ship’s return to Port Canaveral overnight to disembark their guests.

“While we continue to investigate multiple eyewitness reports of a lightning strike, our technical team completed a thorough assessment during the ship’s visit to Freeport today,” the company added.

Toddler suffers 2nd, 3rd degree burns at Florida day care, family says

On Monday, the ship will go to the Freeport shipyard to undergo the required repairs.

Around 3:15 p.m. Saturday, the port side of the ship’s exhaust funnel caught fire, with a portion of the tail falling onto Deck 10.

Rumors swirled that a lightning strike from severe weather caused the fire, but that has not been confirmed. Two crew members were treated for minor smoke inhalation, and no guests were injured.

The U.S. Coast Guard was alerted and has activated their response team.

Carnival added that they appreciate all their guests currently sailing with them and for their cooperation and support.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.