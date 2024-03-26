Cargo ship hits bridge in Baltimore, causing collapse. Here's what we know so far

A major span critical to East Coast shipping collapsed early Tuesday morning after it was struck by a large cargo ship, prompting a massive emergency response for at least seven people in the water.

Here is what we know so far:

What bridge collapsed in Baltimore?

The Francis Scott Key Bridge was the bridge that collapsed in Baltimore.

Several vehicles were on the bridge at the time of impact and were plunged into the Patapsco River.

Where is the Baltimore bridge?

The bridge is located in the Baltimore harbor and spans the Patapsco River. The bridge connects Interstate 695 in the city and sits in the harbor near Interstate 895 and the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel.

Bridge?

The Francis Scott Key Bridge is roughly 1.6 miles long. Including the bridge and approach roadways, the facility is approximately 10.9 miles in length, according to maryland.gov.

When was the Francis Scott Key bridge built?

The outer crossing of the Baltimore Harbor opened in March 1977 as the final link in I-695 (the Baltimore Beltway), according to maryland.gov.

Baltimore bridge collapse: Key Bridge collapses after ship collision; 2 rescued, search continues

Who was Francis Scott Key?

Francis Scott Key was a lawyer, author and amateur poet from Frederick, Maryland, who wrote the national anthem. The bridge is named after Key since he was inspired to write the words of the Star Spangled Banner where it spans the Patapsco River.

Charles Ventura, Theo Nguyn, Susan Miller and Christopher Cann contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Cargo ship hits bridge in Baltimore. What bridge collapsed and where