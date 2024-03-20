Car interior is covered in white paint following collision

The Toyota was wrecked by white paint - ANGLIA PRESS AGENCY

A £35,000 car has been “written off” after its interior was covered in gallons of paint after a road accident.

Footage shows the vehicle’s dashboard, wheel, seats, carpets, doors and roof splattered with liberal quantities of white paint.

The car, which is thought to be a Toyota C-HR, has been left with a specialist vehicle restorer after its interior was unintentionally given a fresh coat.

The dashboard of the car ended up being covered in paint - ANGLIA PRESS AGENCY

A video posted on X, formerly Twitter, shows at least seven large paint containers strewn across the back seats of the stationary car.

The video suggests the five-litre pots, which were left in the rear of the vehicle, had exploded during a road accident.

It is believed the car may have been involved in a collision which dislodged the lids, causing the paint to cover the car’s interior.

A spokesman for Luden Automotive in Upminster, east London, declined to explain exactly how the car came to be so paint-soaked but said: “Someone did not have a good day.

“A lot of the paint has now dried but I am pretty sure some of it never will. It has left the interior looking like a sculpture.”

A classic car expert said that it is highly likely the vehicle will be written off because the cost of cleaning it could far exceed its value.

As a result of the collison the paint lids released, throwing paint around the car - ANGLIA PRESS AGENCY

Howard Watts, who runs Britain’s oldest garage, in Boxford, Suffolk said: ”It will almost certainly be scrapped.

“The cost of cleaning or replacing the interior would be more than the vehicle is worth.

“The paint will have got everywhere - under the seats and carpets, into the roof lining, behind all the instruments and controls – to replace that lot would cost thousands of pounds – almost certainly more than the vehicle would be worth.

“And even if it is cleaned up and repaired it is still likely to need a completely new interior. It will also always be regarded as a vehicle that was damaged and repaired.”

