Cape Coral man, New York woman killed in single motorcycle crash, FHP says

A 25-year-old Cape Coral man and a 42-year-old Garrison, New York, woman are dead after their motorcycle crashed, authorities say.

The crash happened 8:55 p.m. Monday along U.S. 41, near Gladiolus Drive, in south Fort Myers, according to a Florida Highway Patrol incident report.

Troopers said the motorcycle was traveling south on U.S. 41, south of Gladiolus Drive, on the inside lane, when the Cape Coral man lost control.

Authorities said the motorcycle overturned, throwing both motorcyclists.

The Cape Coral man died on scene, while his female passenger suffered critical injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

At least 46 people have died in Lee County crashes this year.

