Cape Coral man's blood alcohol nearly double legal limit in fatal Matlacha crash

A Cape Coral man faces DUI manslaughter charges following a Pine Island crash that killed "Matlacha's Grandmother" and injured four, after authorities say his blood alcohol was approaching twice the legal limit.

Cody J. Curtis, 24, was arrested Monday on one count of DUI manslaughter; three counts of DUI with serious bodily injury; one count of DUI with property damage and one count of DUI causing injury following the April 13 crash. He was booked into the Lee County Jail, although no bond information was available before publication.

Cody J. Curtis, 24, was arrested Monday, April 22, 2024, connected to the April 13, 2024 crash that killed "Matlacha's Grandmother" and injured four others while they sat outside That BBQ Place, 4590 Pine Island Rd.

Four patrons — a 67-year-old Matlacha man; a 55-year-old Sanibel woman; a 58-year-old Sanibel man; and a 77-year-old Matlacha man — suffered varying injuries, while an 80-year-old Matlacha woman was killed.

Friends and family identified the woman as Marylou Sharp, dubbed "Matlacha's Grandmother." Sharp is one of at least 45 people killed in Lee County crashes this year.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said Curtis was driving a 1992 Nissan east on Pine Island Road Northwest, south of Island Avenue, when authorities said he struck a motorcycle that was parked and unoccupied at That BBQ Place.

Five patrons sat outside at restaurant tables when Curtis veered off the travel portion of the roadway, collided with the five pedestrians; a parked, unoccupied motorcycle; and a pickup traveling west.

Curtis also struck a no-parking sign and wooden decorative post, a preliminary report indicated. The car then continued forward and hit several other posts, mailboxes and garbage cans before reentering the road and hitting the westbound pickup, driven by a 63-year-old Cape Coral man.

On Monday, troopers revealed Curtis' toxicology screening determined his blood alcohol concentration was .137 ― the legal limit is .08.

