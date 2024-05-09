Canton Dollar General store worker attacked by hammer-wielding customer

CANTON ‒ A woman is facing a felonious assault charge, accused of attacking a dollar store employee with a hammer.

The 20-year-old accomplice who was with her was charged with the same offense after police said he tried to hit a witness with his car as he fled the scene. The male victim was recording the offender's departure on video.

Police sent to the Dollar General store at 2121 Cleveland Ave. NW at 5:26 p.m. Wednesday were told the female suspect, 21, hit a clerk on the head and body with a hammer. T

he victim was taken to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital by ambulance. Her injuries included cuts and a bump on her head. She was to have more tests.

April: Canton council approves restrictions for new dollar stores

Another woman said the male suspect, 20, hit her on the back of the head. Police said she had no visible injury.

A fourth victim said that when she tried to intervene and calm down the male, he poured a beer on her head and slapped her across the face, knocking off her glasses.

While two officers gathered information at Dollar General, others found the suspects about a mile away at the Shorb Drive Thru at 829 12th St. NW. The hammer was in their car, a blue Dodge Caliber.

March 2024: Cash withdrawal: ATM owner reports someone stole machine from Canton drive-thru

Both suspects live at the same Canton Township address. The male defendant is facing two charges of assault in addition to felonious assault. They are scheduled to be arraigned in Canton Municipal Court on Friday. Court records do not show an attorney for either.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canton Dollar General worker injured in customer hammer attack