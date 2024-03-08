Canton drive-thru owner says someone stole ATM with thousands of dollars inside
CANTON ‒ An ATM was reported stolen Thursday from inside the Shorb Drive-Thru, 829 12th St. NW.
The owner told police the machine is worth $2,500 and had $11,990 inside.
The ATM had been attached to the floor with screws. There was no sign of forced entry.
The last transaction was at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. The beverage store closed at 1 a.m. Thursday. The theft was reported at 11:30 a.m.
