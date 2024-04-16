Canton council approves restrictions for new dollar stores

Canton City Council unanimously approved new planning and zoning regulations Monday for small-box discount retail stores, which includes dollar stores. The rules do not apply to existing stores, such as the Dollar Tree at 4217 Tuscarawas Street W that is pictured in this 2021 photo.

CANTON – The next dollar store to move into Canton will have a new set of rules to follow, including a requirement to sell fresh produce.

Canton City Council unanimously approved new planning and zoning regulations Monday for small-box discount retail stores, which the city defines as stores between 3,000 and 15,000 square feet that dedicate less than 15% of shelf space to fresh or fresh frozen foods and produce, and sell an assortment of products directly to the consumer for less than $10.

Roughly 20 discount stores exist within city limits, according to Canton officials.

The vote came after council held a public hearing Monday where no speakers attended to support or oppose the rules, which have had the public support of Mayor William V. Sherer II and were recommended by Planning Director Donn Angus and Canton's Planning Commission.

Council last month passed a moratorium that prevents the establishment of new dollar stores and similar retailers until after Jan. 1.

Council Majority Leader John Mariol II, D-Ward 7, said the new rules are meant to help residents gain access to healthier food options. He said dollar stores, which often offer high-calorie foods with low nutritional value, operate like a quasi-grocery store and drive out traditional grocery stores.

“I think these are very reasonable restrictions,” said Mariol, who noted that more than a dozen other Ohio communities have passed restrictions on dollar stores and similar retailers.

Nationally, dollar stores are routinely blamed for attracting crime due to their lean staffing, for failing to maintain their properties and for targeting distressed neighborhoods by building multiple stores within several miles of each other.

Dollar General representatives have defended the company’s role in the community and previously told the Canton Repository that such restrictive measures could take away residents' options and reduce their access to affordable food and necessities.

What are the new rules for dollar stores?

The new planning and zoning rules for small-box discount retail stores:

• Prevent the stores from being established within two miles of another small-box discount retail store. Multiple small box discount retail stores cannot be located in the same building or on the same lot.

• Require the stores to provide a floor and shelf plan as part of their building permit application, so city officials can ensure they are providing fresh produce and other healthy foods.

• Require the store owners or operators to keep their property, including the sidewalks and tree lawns, free of litter and debris and to provide at least one trash container outside the store’s primary entrance.

• Allow the city to use more stringent zoning standards toward the establishments to prevent substandard building materials from being used for the stores and to ensure that the store's design is consistent with the character of the neighborhood.

• Require the city’s planning director to maintain a map of the existing store locations, as well as other information necessary to determine compliance with city codes.

• Allow the city to penalize store operators if they don’t comply with the rules.

The rules only affect newly constructed stores, stores that move into vacant buildings and any stores that make substantial renovations. They do not apply to existing stores, retail stores that dedicate less than 5% of shelf space to food sales, sell gasoline or diesel fuel, contain a prescription pharmacy or dedicate at least 15% of shelf space to fresh or fresh frozen foods and produce.

City planning officials previously have said the moratorium does not apply to the Five Below store that is taking over the former Rue 21 location at 4120 Tuscarawas St. W. Five Below sells a variety of items for $5 or less, but less than 5% of its shelf space is dedicated to food sales.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canton council approved restrictions for new dollar stores