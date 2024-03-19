Canton Council approves moratorium on dollar stores, new rules to come

The Family Dollar store is shown at 1908 Cleveland Avenue NW in Canton in this file photo from 2021.

CANTON – No more dollar stores will be coming to Canton this year.

With an 11-1 vote, Canton City Council on Monday approved a moratorium on issuing any zoning or building permits or any new licenses and occupancy certificates for dollar stores and similar discount retailers in the city until Jan. 1. Nearly 20 discount stores exist within city limits, according to city officials.

City officials said the moratorium is needed to stop the proliferation of the stores until leaders can craft planning and zoning regulations for small-box discount retail stores, which the city defines as stores between 3,000 and 15,000 square feet that dedicate less than 15% of shelf space to fresh or fresh frozen foods and produce, and sell an assortment of products directly to the consumer for less than $10.

The proposed rules would restrict how close the stores could be to each other, require them to better match the neighborhoods they serve, require them to keep their property free of litter and debris, and require them to offer fresh produce and healthier food options, according to information previously presented to the city’s Planning Commission. The proposed rules have yet to be formally presented as legislation to council.

A public hearing on the new rules will be held at 7 p.m. April 15 in council chambers at Canton City Hall.

Why one Canton councilman opposed the moratorium

Councilman at-large Louis Giavasis cast the lone vote against the moratorium Monday. He told The Canton Repository that he doesn’t agree with all the reasons for the moratorium, nor that the government should necessarily dictate what a company offers.

“I believe they know what’s selling in their marketplace and what isn’t,” he said.

He also believes the city could use its code enforcement department to address issues such as litter.

In messages to the Repository, some city residents have expressed concern that the new rules could have a ripple effect on existing stores, which they say serve as convenient and cost-effective alternatives to the larger stores.

Cheryl Sanko, 70, who lives near Aultman Hospital, said she can’t afford the higher prices she sees at other stores. She said the vegetable crackers she buys at a nearby Dollar Tree are $1.25, but the comparable Ritz crackers at another store are three times more expensive.

“For us old people, that’s what we can afford,” said Sanko, who added that she also doesn’t like the parking lot of the nearby Walmart.

Sanko said she also uses the dollar stores for inexpensive seasonal decorations and supplies, such as pens and paper.

“… If the new mayor decides to take away any Dollar Trees, it’s going to screw me big time,” she said, noting her Medicare payments have not kept pace with the inflationary prices.

Mayor William V. Sherer II, who has called the small-box discount retail store moratorium and proposed regulations a priority, has said the proposed changes would affect newly constructed stores, stores that move into vacant buildings and any stores that make substantial renovations. The proposed rules would not apply to retail stores that dedicate less than 5% of shelf space to food sales, sell gasoline or diesel fuel, contain a prescription pharmacy or dedicate at least 15% of shelf space to fresh or fresh frozen foods and produce.

Louisville also considering a dollar store moratorium

Louisville also may join Canton and other cities nationwide in restricting the proliferation of dollar stores within its municipal limits.

City Council is considering a two-year moratorium on any permits or administrative approvals for small-box discount stories in all of its zoning districts. The moratorium would affect stores between 3,000 and 15,000 square feet that dedicate less than 20% of their inventory and shelf space to fresh food and produce and sell thier products directly to the consumer for less than $10. Stores whose primary purpose is liquidation-type sales of goods or merchandise or liquidation outlet stores also would be included.

City Manager Andy Turowski said the moratorium is being proposed to give city officials time to study the impact of the proliferation of discount stores on the public health and safety of surrounding neighborhoods. He said Louisville has four dollar stores within its city limits.

