Candlelight vigil held in honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Dozens gathered in Wilson Park Tuesday evening to honor victims of violent crime in the Shoals.

A candlelight vigil was held to show victim’s families and survivors they do have advocates and a community behind them.

Charles Condrey and his wife Rebecca came out for their son, Troy. It’s been nearly 25 years since he was killed.

“He was 27 years old,” Charles Condrey said. “He was just one of the best guys you’d ever want to meet. Every time you saw him, he had a beautiful smile on his face.”

Families like the Condreys are the reason why the organization Victims of Crime and Leniency (VOCAL) of the Shoals has been advocating for them for over 40 years.

“I really want people to understand that they do not have to be alone through this process,” VOCAL of the Shoals President Lorien Watson said. “Sometimes, as a victim of violent crime, you can feel very alone. We are here to support you and please do reach out.”

The community gathering brought out Alabama’s chief crime fighter, Attorney General Steve Marshall.

As the sun faded away, candles illuminated the faces of friends and family…huddled together in groups. Then, one by one, people picked up a candle to let it burn in memory of their loved one.

To this day, Charles Condrey wears this hat in memory of his son.

“I bought it in 1996 in Idaho,” Condrey said. “Anyway, I came in one weekend and Troy wanted to borrow a cap from me. He was going out and I told him he could wear it. He was actually wearing it the night he got killed.”

