Candidates file for 2024 for federal, state and county elections

Apr. 5----EDITOR'S NOTE: As of press time the following candidate filings were the ones that could be confirmed by the filing deadline.

The candidate filing period for the April 3-5, 2024 federal, state and county elections came to a close Friday evening.

Payne County positions up for election this year are County Commissioner District 2, county clerk, county court clerk and sheriff.

Five people filed to run for office in upcoming Payne County elections.

Chris Reding, 62, County Commissioner District 2, filed this week for re-election.

"It's been a real honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Payne County for 12 years, and I look forward to the next four to finish up some projects," Reding said.

Reding will have an opponent, Seth Condley, 46, a Stillwater resident, teacher and head boys and girls soccer coach at Stillwater High School. Condley filed for the election on Friday.

Glenna Craig, 58, filed for County Clerk and currently fills the position. At this time, she has no challenger.

"As the first person to declare candidacy for office this morning at 8:00 a.m. in the Payne County Election Board, I am proud to file for my fourth term of office as Payne County Clerk," Craig said.

"I am honored to serve the Payne County citizens and continue a proven legacy of efficiency, ethics, leadership and transparency in county government."

Craig has served in Payne County government for 36 years and for the past 11 years as the Payne County Clerk.

Payne County Court Clerk Lori Allen, 49, filed this week, also for re-election and has no opposition.

Incumbent Sheriff Joe Harper, 43, filed for re-election, and will run uncontested.

Every candidate who filed on Wednesday is a registered Republican.

The 3rd Congressional District seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas, R-Oklahoma, will be up for election.

Lucas, 64, filed for re-election, and he will be opposed by Republican Darren Hamilton, 52, of Fort Supply, Oklahoma and Robin Lynn Carder, 57, of Sand Springs, Oklahoma. Carder filed on April 4.

"Serving my neighbors is an honor of a lifetime — a humbling responsibility I take seriously. In Congress, I'll continue working to resolve the critically important issues facing Oklahomans, including inflation, border security and innovation that strengthens our national security, without losing sight of our conservative values. I'd be honored with your trust and your vote again," Lucas said in a press statement.

The deadline to file for federal, state and county offices was at 5 p.m. Friday.

The primary elections will be June 18.

CORPORATION COMMISSIONER

Libertarian

CHAD WILLIAMS, 43, Choctaw, OK

Republican

J. BRIAN BINGMAN, 70, Sapulpa, OK

JUSTIN HORNBACK, 40, Broken Arrow, OK

RUSSELL RAY, 55, Edmond, OK

Democrat

HAROLD D SPRADLING, 89, Oklahoma City, OK

STATE SENATOR — DISTRICT 21

Republican

KURT MURRAY, 58, Perkins, OK

JAMES WINN, 42, Mannford, OK

RANDY GRELLNER, 58, Cushing, OK

Democrat

ROBIN FUXA, 45, Stillwater, OK

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 32

Republican

KEVIN WALLACE, 55, Wellston, OK

JASON SHILLING, 48, Perkins, OK

JIM SHAW, 39, Chandler, OK

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 33

Republican

JOHN TALLEY, 69, Stillwater, OK

MOLLY JENKINS, 59, Coyle, OK

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 34

Republican

ANDREW MUCHMORE, 58, Stillwater, OK

Democrat

TRISH RANSON, 54, Stillwater, OK

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 35

Republican

TY D. BURNS, 45, Morrison, OK