Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's kids: What to know about Cardinal and Raddix

Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden are the proud parents of two.

The duo share their daughter, Raddix, together and their newborn son, Cardinal Madden.

“In the last seven months I’ve entered the best phase of my life: motherhood!” Diaz told Rolling Stone in July 2020 after she became a mom for the first time.

Then, in a 2021 interview with Goop, Diaz added that motherhood has made her view her life differently.

“The whole concept of aging has just changed completely, even in the last 10 years,” she said. “It’s totally opened up. I’m excited. I’ve got 50 or 60 years to go — I want to live to be 110, since I’ve got a young child. I think you have this amazing moment in your 40s where you appreciate who your parents are, and I want to have that moment with her — be there with her in her 40s."

Read on to learn more about Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's kids.

Raddix Madden

In January 2020, Diaz and Madden announced they welcomed their first child, daughter Raddix Madden, into the world in a joint post they shared on Instagram.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden,” they shared online. “She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

The couple added that they “won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details" about Raddix "other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD."

In a July 2020 interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Diaz opened up about motherhood, revealing what it was like to care for her daughter during quarantine.

“It’s been heaven, Jimmy,” she said, adding that every moment with Raddix goes by "so fast."

“Literally every single day, there’s just leaps and bounds and these things that happen. She’s not the same baby that she was yesterday,” Diaz continued. “Where was yesterday? Yesterday is literally gone, and today is a new day, and tomorrow will be a new day that she’s a completely different baby. But, it's so gratifying to actually get to see that growth and to be a part of it."

Diaz added that her daughter loves to listen to children's music, like “Elmo’s song” and "Baby Shark," which she and Madden keep "on rotation."

"We’re like jamming out over there, and she loves it!” Diaz said.

However, Diaz noted that there are some moments when she loses her patience with Raddix.

“Like if you do blow up, just to repair that and say, ‘Oh my God, mommy lost her s---' and ‘I didn’t mean to say that to you. If I hurt your feelings or if I upset you, I just want you to know that Mommy’s human too,'" she said during a May 2022 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Cardinal Madden

On March 22, Diaz and Madden announced they welcomed their second child, son Cardinal Madden, in a joint post they shared on Instagram.

“We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden,” the couple said. “He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here!"

Like Raddix, Diaz and Madden said they won't be posting any pictures of their son online.

"For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures- but he’s a really cute," they said. "We are feeling so blessed and grateful. Sending much love from our fam to yours. Best wishes and Good Afternoon!!”

Madden's brother Joel Madden commented, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” and Pete Wentz wrote, “✨✨✨.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com