Cambridge fourth-grade teacher indicted on child rape charges, DA says

An elementary school teacher in Cambridge was indicted on several counts of child rape charges, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Jorge Alexis Bonilla was indicted by a Middlesex County Grand Jury on two counts of aggravated rape of a child and three counts of rape of a child by force in connection with the sexual assault of two female victims, under 14 years old, who were known to him, said the DA’s office.

The alleged incidents happened in 2014 and 2015.

Boston 25 reached out to Cambridge Public Schools for a statement but did not hear back.

Bonilla is scheduled to be arraigned on April 1 in Middlesex Superior Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

