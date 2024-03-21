Calling all paw parents to annual Ides of Bark Dog Festival in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — What better way to jump into the spring season than bringing your canine companions to the annual Ides of Bark Dog Festival?

The event will be held at Grist Mill Park at 4710 Mt. Vernon Memorial Hwy. in Alexandria. Drop by on Sunday, March 24 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Air Quality Index: What it is, the levels and how you can check it

The event is free to attend so bring your friends, family and furry friends to enjoy some food, music, vendors, more dogs and more.

The Fairfax County Park Authority is hosting the event.

For more information, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.