California primary results: Race for McCarthy's vacant seat headed to May runoff

The Central Valley congressional seat vacated by former GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will remain empty for at least another two months, after the top candidate in a March 19 special primary election failed to capture more than 50% of the vote.

The race’s front-runner, Republican State Assemblymember Vince Fong, is pulling a significant lead over Republican Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux according to the latest figures Wednesday with 84% precincts reporting. Fong sits at the top with 40.8%, followed by Boudreaux’s 26.2%, Associated Press tallies show. Democratic challenger Marisa Wood is three points behind, at 23.1%, signaling a Republican ticket in the May 21 runoff. Fong has been endorsed by McCarthy, a longtime mentor, and by former President Donald Trump.

The special primary results extending the seat vacancy come during a rocky time for McCarthy’s successor, Rep. Mike Johnson, as the new speaker presides over a thin 219-213 Republican majority and faces pushback within GOP ranks over a federal budget deal. Including McCarthy’s seat, there are three total vacancies in the lowest chamber, along with those of Rep. Brian Higgins, D-New York, and Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio. Special elections for those seats are scheduled for April and June, respectively.

A double race for the seat left vacant by McCarthy's ouster

Like the race for California's open Senate seat left vacant following Sen. Dianne Feinstein's death, the 20th Congressional district is holding two elections: one to fill the remainder of the current empty seat, and another for a full term starting the beginning of 2025.

Though the ticket for the partial term is yet to be finalized, Fong and Boudreaux will face off in a GOP ticket November for a full two-year congressional term starting early next year. In the Super Tuesday primary election for that race, Fong collected 42% over Boudreaux’s 24%, while Democrat Wood was unable to make it to the top two.

Should the May 21 special election to fill the vacant seat feature a Boudreaux-Fong match, results of that race could act as a dress rehearsal for November and signal who is likely to become the Central Valley district’s representative through 2026.

For a few months late 2023, it was unclear whether Fong would be on the ballot at all after Secretary of State Shirley Weber, a Democrat, said he could not run for the open seat and run for reelection in the state Assembly at the same time. A Sacramento County Superior Court judge overruled Weber's decision in the final few days of the year, minutes before deadline, allowing Fong to run. Weber said in a news release Dec. 29 she plans to appeal the ruling, citing possible confusion and disenfranchisement if Fong wins both elections and chooses to pursue one over the other. Weber's appeal is expected to be decided by mid-April.

20th Congressional district among slew of hot Calif. races

Following 2022 midterm elections that delivered a GOP House majority and launched McCarthy into his ill-fated speakership, California races are once again in the spotlight. Elections in several districts in the state could act as lynchpins in either maintaining Republican control, or hastening its collapse.

Unlike the two Central Valley districts to its north, California’s 20th House district leans heavily Republican, and is not considered one of the battleground districts expected to influence which party will control the House in 2025. But with McCarthy no longer in Congress, questions linger over the ripple effects of his exit among the California GOP. McCarthy was a top fundraiser, drawing in millions for his party, and the impact of his absence from the scene means candidates must lean on other sources for support.

Kathryn Palmer is the California 2024 Elections Fellow for USA TODAY. Reach her at kapalmer@gannett.com and follow her on X @KathrynPlmr.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: California election results: Runoff likely in 20th Congressional District