California lawmakers approve bill to take Flamin’ Hot Cheetos out of schools

LAWMAKERS PASS FLAMIN’ HOT CHEETO BAN, OTHER MEASURES

It’s “House of Origin” week, when California bills face a deadline to pass out of either the Assembly or Senate. That means lawmakers have been extra busy, taking part in extended floor sessions where they debate a variety of bills.

One such bill to emerge from the scrum was Assemblyman Jesse Gabriel’s AB 2316, which would ban food products like Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Fruit Loops with certain chemical food dyes found to be toxic to humans from being served to students in California schools.

That bill cleared the Assembly floor Tuesday by unanimous vote, 59-0, though 21 lawmakers from both parties abstained from voting on it.

“California has a responsibility to protect our students from chemicals that harm children and that can interfere with their ability to learn,” Gabriel said in a statement.

That bill goes on to the Senate now.

Lawmakers approved a host of other bills, as well, including:

AB 1780 , by Assemblyman Phil Ting , which bans legacy admissions at private California universities.

AB 1858 , by Assemblyman Chris Ward , which prohibits schools from conducting hyper-realistic shooting drills.

AB 2584 , by Assemblyman Alex Lee , which limits corporations’ ability to mass-purchase homes.

AB 3080 , by Assemblyman Juan Alanis , which requires porn websites to verify users’ ages.

SB 915 , by Sen. Dave Cortese , which gives local jurisdictions the ability to regulate autonomous vehicles.

SB 1116 , by Sen. Anthony Portantino , which allows striking workers to claim unemployment insurance benefits.

SB 1174 , by Sen. Dave Min , which prohibits local governments from enacting voter ID requirements.

SB 1327 , by Sen. Steve Glazer , which taxes online ad sales to fund a media tax credit.

SB 1446, by Sen. Lola Smallwood-Cuevas, which limits retailers’ ability to use self-service checkout stations.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“If we are to make impactful change, it is imperative that we bring all stakeholders to the table and not work in silos creating echo chambers that may prove or have proven detrimental to our communities’ safety.”

- Sen. Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh, R-Yucaipa, in a statement supporting an audit of the effectiveness of the 2014 ballot measure Proposition 47, which reclassified a number of drug- and theft-related offenses from felonies to misdemeanors.

