Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy fired, charged with indecent behavior with juvenile
CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY)– A Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested then terminated after authorities received a complaint related to indecent behavior with a juvenile.
After the investigation began on Feb. 27, law enforcement officials learned that Deputy Brian Dugas, 57, Lake Charles had engaged in sexually inappropriate conversations with minors.
Dugas was arrested and charged with four counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, according to CPSO. His bond has not been set at this time.
Dugas worked in the department since 2019 and was a school resource officer.
