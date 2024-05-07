Buy a Powerball ticket lately? 3 sold in Kentucky for Saturday drawing are worth $50K

Kentucky Derby champion Mystik Dan wasn’t the only winner of a large cash prize Saturday.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, Saturday’s Powerball drawing produced three big winning tickets, each worth $50,000. If you bought a Powerball ticket in Frankfort, Leitchfield or Owensboro last weekend, you might want to check your pockets.

The winning tickets were sold at the following locations:

The Lexway at 101 Duncan Road in Frankfort

Center Court Food Mart at 1421 Brandenburg Road in Leitchfield

Quality Convenience at 201 East Legion Blvd. in Owensboro

The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 14, 20, 23, 53, 69 and Powerball 4.

To win $50,000 on Powerball, which is the game’s third-place prize, players must match four of the five white ball numbers and the red Powerball. They don’t have to match the white ball numbers in any particular order. The odds of winning this way are almost one in a million (specifically 1 in 913,129.18).

While Kentucky saw three $50,000 winners for May 4’s drawing, they missed out on the $215 million jackpot prize for Monday’s drawing. The jackpot instead went to a player in Florida, according to the Powerball’s website.

WEEKEND WINNERS We had several BIG winners over the weekend, including THREE $50,000 #Powerball winners and TWO BIG #MegaMillions winners! There were also several large #Pick4 winners! Please join us in congratulating our BIG winners! https://t.co/3SDcSXTqwd pic.twitter.com/ys0ep2CLz3 — Kentucky Lottery (@kylottery) May 6, 2024

How do Powerball winners claim their prize?

According to the Kentucky Lottery, winners who purchase their ticket in the commonwealth must claim their prize at lottery headquarters in downtown Louisville at 1011 West Main St.

Winners should first contact the lottery at 1-877-789-4532 to make an appointment.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER.

