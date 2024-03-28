Busiest spring break travel day for Ford Airport

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — As people head out for spring break this weekend, the Gerald R. Ford International Airport is seeing one of its busiest travel days for spring break on Thursday.

Heidi Groenboom with the airport said this travel season is 16% higher than it was last year. There are expected to be around 16,000 passengers Thursday and nearly 200,000 coming over the course of the next 10 days. She said the airport is fully staffed and ready to handle the increased traffic.

“We always recommend just what TSA recommends to just arriving two hours before your scheduled departure time, just to find a parking spot, to check your bag, get through security, find your gate and maybe grab a bite to eat or a coffee as well before you head on your way,” Groenboom said.

Passengers are heading all throughout the world this spring break, but the most popular stop, according to AAA, is Florida.

Janelle and Jason Pierson are heading to Florida to visit family. They say they make the trip every year.

“It’s just relaxing and I think that’s why everybody goes to get out of the chaos at work and just enjoy each other and family and I think that’s the most important,” Janelle Pierson said.

Kathryn Marks and her family are going in the opposite direction. They are heading to Hawaii and say they are looking forward to family time.

“Just time together, time to relax and slow down and be together. It’s always go, go, go with school and work. So now we’re getting to be together,” Marks said.

The airport is expected to be busy through April 8.

On Friday, the airport is holding its annual Passenger Appreciation Day. There will be live bands, costume characters for kids, and therapy dogs to help relieve some of the stress of traveling.

