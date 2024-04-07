Burnet County Sheriff: 30,000 in town for Eclipse Festival, some late-night music complaints

BURNET, Texas (KXAN)—At least 30,000 people are in the small town of Burnet for the Texas Total Eclipse Festival, the weekend leading up to the total solar eclipse, according to the county’s sheriff.

People from all over showed up to the festival with suitcases, coolers, blankets and more.

“I have a lot of friends here, I think this is going to be an amazing experience,” one festival-goer said.

Texas Eclipse Festival in burnet Texas brings thousands into town. (Photo credit: Robert Fox).

While traffic jams nor safety were an issue Sunday — some locals say they’ve dealt with music all night long.

“The main complaints that we’ve gotten so far have been noise complaints,” Burnet County Sheriff Calvin Boyd said. “They have bands playing all night long, which we really didn’t realize. That really wasn’t part of the permit process…in the county, we really don’t have rules. There’s a certain decibel amount, but it’s pretty high. So, we really don’t have a lot of leverage to shut them down.”

Boyd told KXAN they approved the permit for the event, and have been in talks with organizers seeing if they can stop loud music after midnight.

“They’re working with us,” Boyd said.

Boyd said the festival organizers have kept the grounds secure, and have done a good job maintaining safety. There are checkpoints before entering the grounds, a law enforcement presence, and vehicles searched before they’re allowed to enter.

Aside from the experience for those attending the festival, one artist raised concerns regarding accommodations.

KXAN reached out to event organizers about all concerns. They responded with a statement.

Texas Eclipse Festival has welcomed tens of thousands of guests and over 500 artists to our once-in-a-lifetime gathering. Music is at the core of our experience. From world-class artists to rising stars, they’ve travelled here from all over the world to perform for their fans. We’re grateful for the support of everyone working to make this truly incredible and thank you all for your support. We’re actively communicating with local agencies and our neighbors about our music. We’ve reduced the impact already and will continue to work to make adjustments. We’ve established a dedicated phone line (561-247-3339) for neighbors. SiouxZ MagnumPR

The group’s Texas Eclipse Festival continues through Monday.

