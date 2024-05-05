Burgess: Is Governor DeWine now a reading expert?

I saw in the news Gov. DeWine and his Republican legislature want to require Ohio’s teachers to use the “phonics” method of teaching reading. Sounding out each set of letters — it’s called the “science of reading.” Or is it pseudo-science? I was surprised, as I thought DeWine was probably too busy running the state to tell Ohio’s teachers how to teach. As far as I know, he has zero experience in classroom teaching — whereas there are thousands of good teachers teaching reading right now, with most of them doing a terrific job — working around various obstacles put in their way.

Truth is, everybody’s experience in learning to read is a bit different. Some learn the way the governor wants to force all kids to learn—sounding out the letters of each word. Lots of us, though, learned with a mix of methods, sounding out some words, using pictures for others.

I remember learning to read. It was World War II — yes, I’m that old. Mom got me picture books of our “fighting men in action”—soldiers, sailors, tanks, planes. Pretty exciting stuff. I’d look at a picture and say “tank” or “plane,” very proud of myself. Turns out lots of kids learn that way.

Years later, teaching 7th graders, some of whom couldn’t read very well, I set up a remedial class during my conference period. I had about 10 kids in it, and they seemed to learn about 10 different ways. One summer, I taught reading to kids who really didn’t want to read and didn’t want to learn. So I turned the class into a bicycle repair shop, complete with manuals on bike repair. Somehow, kids who couldn’t read much before, found something they desperately wanted to read—so they did. Motivation is a huge factor in learning.

When I served as chief negotiator for the Columbus teachers, I called a conference of elementary and reading teachers to see what we could do about improving reading. Most teachers said, “Reduce class size!” Hard to teach anything with 40 kids in a class. Others said hire aides to help with the paperwork. Nobody said, “Force everyone to use phonics.”

It’s too bad our Republican friends -- who’ve been running the state for a while now — can’t fully fund the schools, as the Ohio Supreme Court ordered a couple of decades ago. They could fund schools if they’d stop giving away tax breaks and “incentives” to industry and the wealthy. When was the last time you got a tax break when you hired someone for home repairs? If you add a room on your house you’ll probably get a tax increase.

In fairness, both political parties have had a hand in sabotaging education in Ohio and the US. First, they passed that testing-companies’ bonanza called “No Child Left Behind,” a noble goal, but not funded — except for subjecting America’s children and teachers to endless tests that get news headlines but don’t help Johnny learn.

On top of that, they piled on new mandates called “Race to the Top.” How exactly kids could “race to the top” without leaving anyone behind has never been made clear. Then there’s the 3rd Grade Guarantee, by which kids “fail” and have to repeat a grade if they don’t pass a standardized reading test.

This has been a big problem, because science and experience tells us that when kids are held back it can darn near ruin them educationally and psychologically. But these destructive tests have been a bonanza to the testing industries. And, with a predictable number of struggling kids failing to pass the arbitrary tests, it allowed the mainly-Republican critics of public schools to talk about our “failing” public schools.

Sad. I wish they’d stop using our schools and our wonderful kids as political footballs. Republican politicians: You want to see failure? Look in the mirror.

Jack Burgess taught history, English, and journalism, grades 7-12 in three Ohio school districts.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Burgess: Is Governor DeWine now a reading expert?