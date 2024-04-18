Bryn Du, Licking County Community Center for 60+ Adults breaking ground on barn renovation

The Bryn Du Commission, in partnership with the Licking County Community Center (LCCC) for 60+ Adults, is holding a groundbreaking ceremony for Phase I of the restoration and renovation of the large historic horse barn on the Bryn Du Mansion estate.

The ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. on May 1 in front of the barn at the Bryn Du estate, located at 537 Jones Road in Granville.

Members of the public are invited to join the Bryn Du Commission and the LCCC for the groundbreaking ceremony, marks a significant milestone in the transformation of the historic barn into a vibrant community space.

Phase I of the renovation project will see the transformation of the barn's first floor into a permanent home for the LCCC. The renovated space will provide offices, a kitchen, and multipurpose spaces for educational, cultural and social programs.

The Bryn Du estate, managed by the Bryn Du Commission, has long been dedicated to historic preservation and providing facilities for the cultural, recreational and educational benefit of the community.

"We believe the barn is the perfect place to grow the Licking County Community Center for 60+ Adults," said Athena Koehler, executive director of the Bryn Du Commission, via a news release. "Just as Bryn Du offers space for youth activities, weddings, and various life moments, it's fitting that individuals of all ages can enjoy the estate, no matter their age."

The Bryn Du Commission is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization charged with maintaining the mansion as a long-term asset for the community that will provide a place for cultural, recreational and educational activities for people of all ages.

The renovation project is being undertaken by Robertson Construction Services, Inc., with architectural expertise provided by Northpoint Ohio Architecture LLC.

The first floor renovation is only the beginning of the barn's transformation. In a second phase, the barn's second floor will be renovated into a large multipurpose space. The commission is seeking donors to support Phase II. Donations of all levels are welcomed, with opportunities for donors to have spaces within the barn named in their honor or to be recognized on brick pavers. Donations can be made through the Bryn Du Mansion website at bryndu.com.

For more information about the groundbreaking ceremony or to inquire about donation opportunities, please contact 740-587-7053 or info@bryndu.com.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Bryn Du, LCCC breaking ground on historic barn renovation