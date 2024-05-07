BRPH taking grant applications from Madison County educators

MADISON COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — A national architecture, engineering and construction firm is taking applications for education microgrants in Madison County.

BRPH, an architecture, engineering and construction firm with offices across the country including Huntsville, announced that it will award six $1,000 grants to K-12 teachers who teach science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) in Madison County along with some counties in Georgia and Florida.

The $6,000 microgrant program is in honor of its 60th anniversary to both support educators and instill a passion for STEAM among elementary and secondary students.

“BRPH has been providing architecture, design and engineering services for the education market throughout our 60-year history and we’re deeply invested in improving the lives of faculty, staff and students,” said Janie McDermott, vice president, CHRO and principal, BRPH Companies, Inc. “We are especially proud to support the hard-working teachers in the districts where we do business and to help inspire the next generation of STEAM scholars who will one day join us as architects, engineers and constructors.”

Educators looking to receive the grant can fill out the application here and provide the following information:

A detailed description of the proposed project with a clear explanation of how the project relates to science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics curriculum.

An explanation of how the proposed project will provide hands-on, immersive lesson(s) to inspire students’ interest in STEAM topics.

A detailed budget and timeline to explain how and when the funds will be spent, as well as the total number of students impacted. Educators may request any amount up to $1,000.

Recipients of the grant will be announced in mid-September.

