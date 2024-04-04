Broward fugitive accused of killing man at ex-girlfriend’s home caught in the Caribbean

A man who allegedly shot and killed a man at his ex-girlfriend’s house in Broward, then kidnapped her and her then 2-year-old son at gunpoint was recently captured in the Caribbean, the FBI announced Thursday.

Kareem Jobbar Lightbourne, 47, entered the woman’s Lauderhill residence in December 2002, where he shot the man to death, the FBI said in a news release.

Lightbourne later fled Florida, according to the FBI, which obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Authorities recently detained Lightbourne in the Dominican Republic; he was expelled to the United States for immigration violations, the federal agency said.

Lightbourne, who was arrested Wednesday, is in Broward County’s main jail, records show. He is charged with first-degree murder and armed kidnapping.