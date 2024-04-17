Bronx shooters on scooters leave 1 dead and 3 injured

A Tuesday evening shooting in the Bronx, N.Y., has left three men injured and one dead.

Two scooters, each carrying two men, approached the scene eastbound when the rear passengers fired approximately 10 rounds, hitting four victims, who range anywhere between 23 to 37-years-old. Three men were shot in the leg, and a fourth was fatally shot in the chest. He was 29-years-old.

The suspects, all clad in masks and hoodies, fled the scene northbound on Townsend Ave.

Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry spoke extensively about the city's efforts to crack down on scooters and illegal bikes from city streets, stating 9,500 scooters have been confiscated citywide this year. Of this number, 2,500 have been seized in just the Bronx alone.

"This is a prime example of why we're doing this to individuals on these scooters," Daughtry remarked regarding the city's aggressive crack down. “There is a direct relation to people riding around on illegal scooters and committing crimes.”

One man is in police custody, however it remains unclear if he is directly linked to the shooting. No further arrests have been made.

