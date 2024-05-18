Bronx school aide, 23, sends love letter to 10-year-old student; attacked by child’s stepfather: NYPD

A 23-year-old Bronx grammar school teacher’s aide was arrested after he sent a 10-year-old student a love letter — and attacked by the girl’s furious stepfather, police said Saturday.

Estevan Hamilton was punched in the the face by the child’s stepfather, who stormed over to P.S. 481, the Steam Bridge School on White Plains Road in Van Nest, after the child brought the aide’s letter home to show her mother Friday.

Cops charged Hamilton with harassment and endangering the welfare of a child, cops said.

Hamilton gave the letter to the girl at school on Friday. When the child brought it home at about 1:30 p.m., the stepfather went to the school to confront the school aide, News 12 Bronx reported.

Cops were called and took Hamilton into custody. Charges against the step-father were not immediately filed.

Police were trying to determine if Hamilton had abused the child in any way. His arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court was pending Saturday.

Estevan was one of two city employees who work at local schools to be arrested on Friday, cops said.

School Safety Agent Brian Frett, 38, was taken into custody on misdemeanor assault charges for participating in a Brooklyn street fight on April 29, cops said. Further details on the fight were not immediately disclosed.

On Wednesday, Queens high school principal Michael Budhu, 51, was charged with sex abuse and acting in a manner injurious to a child after he allegedly rubbed a 15-year-old student’s leg, showed her an X-rated video and told her “this will have to happen” for her to pass his class, cops said.

Budhu was conditionally released after pleading not guilty during his arraignment in Queens Criminal Court Thursday.