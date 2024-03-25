Brockton High drama club grabs first place statewide. What drives them to be the best?

The Brockton High School Drama Club won first place at the Massachusetts Educational Theatre Guild Competition in Boston this past weekend, beating out 13 other schools from towns across the state.

Forty-two BHS students competed in the state final round Friday night at the Back Bay Events Center, where the group performed the comedic play "Charley's Aunt."

The cast and crew brought home Brockton's first trophy since 2019, when BHS won the competition with the play "Magic Theatre." BHS has appeared in the final round of this competition every year since 2013.

“I always feel like I’m representing Brockton,” senior Steven Nascimento, who played the show's lead role Jack, said last week before leaving for the finals. “This is what we do here, and we work to be the best.”

The Brockton High School Drama Club won the Massachusetts Educational Theatre Guild Competition at the Back Bay Events Center on Saturday, March 23, 2024, with their comedic play "Charley's Aunt."

Each school was judged by their acting performance, as well as the design of their costumes, set, lighting, hair and more. Teams had under 40 minutes to present their shows, including all set and costume changes.

"Just to go to the finals is a win," said Robert Hogan, who's been director of the BHS drama program since 2005. "It's a proud moment for us and the school."

The "Charley's Aunt" set, costumes, lighting and almost every part of the play were created by the students, while 10 students performed on stage in the cast. The rest of the kids helped swiftly change scenes or cue lights and music, among other jobs needed to make the show run.

Robert Hogan, director of the BHS Drama Club, holds the first-place trophy after winning the Massachusetts Educational Theatre Guild Competition on Saturday, March 23, 2024. He stands with chaperones and the play's lead actor BHS senior Steven Nascimento.

"They're very passionate about their piece," Hogan said.

Brockton High didn't finish in a top three spot at last year's competition, where the students performed the play "Gossip." A small number of students, including Nascimento and his fellow cast member and lead Emilia Cabellon, participated in both this year's and last year's tournament.

"It just feels really good to represent Brockton," said Nascimento.

