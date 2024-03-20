BHS students dress to impress for yearbook superlatives Oscars — See who won each category

BROCKTON — The class of 2024 showed out for their Oscars award night, handing out yearbook superlative awards and dressing to impress — and this show is nothing like Brockton High School has done before.

Over 175 students flooded the fine arts building auditorium anticipating recognition.

“I honestly didn’t expect to win beauty and brains,” Nicole Yabar said.

The show had dozens of categories with multiple winners.

Yabar won beauty and brains with a 4.8 GPA and hopes to work in the medical field someday.

Brockton High teachers David Brophy and Nancy Tucker, with the help of their team, made this possible for the seniors.

Jai Pires won for "best smile" at the at the senior superlatives Oscars awards night on Friday, March 15, 2024, at Brockton High School.

'Watch the repairs' Here's what new Brockton High principal plans to do to end the chaos

Where did the Oscar Awards come from?

Nazirah Fannoney, a senior at BHS, adopted the idea from Stoughton High School.

“Nazirah came up with the idea, and I thought it would be a fun and positive event for kids. It would be something different, and they would have a chance to get dressed up and go out with their friends,” Brophy said.

The senior has wanted to bring this idea to fruition since sophomore year and add her own flare to BHS.Fannoney won most likely to be in People’s magazine, and the crowd cheered as she walked onto the stage to receive her trophy.

Is BHS still biggest school in MA? With plummeting enrollment, is Brockton High still biggest in New England? Massachusetts?

Kesmyn Alves rejoins the audience after winning "most athletic" at the senior superlatives Oscars awards night on Friday, March 15, 2024, at Brockton High School.

Each category had its handcrafted song by DJ Steve Fontes, a physical education teacher and weekend DJ.

The students sent their nominees in a Google form for the first round and then voted for the final winners in a second Google form.

“Brockton High doesn’t get enough publicity for all the great things they do and all the wonderful students,” Brophy said.

Senior Happy Prokraka walks off with the trophy for "most creative" at the senior superlatives Oscars awards night on Friday, March 15, 2024, at Brockton High School.

What's in

The award show went “better than expected, “ and the seniors hope future classes implement this idea and continue to “improve it for the future.”

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton High School holds first yearbook superlatives Oscars awards