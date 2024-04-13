This brilliant novel reveals the truth about the collapse of the British Empire

Had J G Farrell not slipped off some rocks while fishing on the coast of County Cork in 1979, he might have become one of the most fêted novelists of the 20th century. He was only 44: he was already admired for his “Empire Trilogy”, which depicted the effects of colonialism – Troubles (1970), The Siege of Krishnapur (1973, which won the Booker Prize) and The Singapore Grip (1978). Farrell was born and educated in England, contracting polio while at Oxford. His family were Irish and he spent part of his childhood in Dublin; and after publishing three unspectacular novels during the 1960s, Ireland became the setting for his first triumph, Troubles.



A later generation associates that term with the strife in Northern Ireland, and the terrorist campaign of the IRA from 1969 (when Farrell was writing his book) until the Good Friday Agreement of 1998. Farrell’s novel has, however, a historical context. The action takes place between 1919 and 1921 in an earlier instalment of Anglo-Irish strife, when the end of the Great War precipitated a full-scale assault by Sinn Féin on British rule in Ireland.



Troubles depicts events from the summer of 1919, with the great Victory Parades in London, Dublin and elsewhere after the conclusion of the Versailles Treaty, until the summer of 1921, when anarchy in parts of Ireland had reached such ferocity that the British government, led by Lloyd George, had no choice but to negotiate the implementation of Home Rule, entailing the partition of the country.



Farrell does not preach against the alleged iniquities of imperialism. He reminds us that there were two sides to the story in Ireland. One side of that story – of the decaying Anglo-Irish ascendancy – is told in tragicomic terms, of a caste who have failed to connect with the reality of modern life and who launch an almost deranged resistance against ever doing so.



The social order almost inverts in the course of the novel. It is a story Farrell tells through the metaphor of a once-grand hotel on the Wexford coast, to which the principal character, Major Archer, a young recently demobilised officer, goes in July 1919 to reunite with a young woman to whom he thinks he is engaged. The uncertainty of their arrangement is typical of an air of disorganisation that pervades the book: he and the girl, the daughter of the owner of the hotel, had met briefly in London during one of his periods of leave from the front. In her letters to him she assumed an intention to marry, but when he makes the trek to Ireland she makes barely any effort to connect with him. Then, apparently out of the blue, she dies: no one had told him she had leukaemia.

Troops marching during the Easter Uprising, 1916 - Popperfoto

Archer, who we are told had some form of shellshock, spends the rest of the novel allowing events to overwhelm him, rather as the old Irish ruling class become overwhelmed by events they cannot comprehend. The decline of the state is illustrated by the decline of the hotel: not merely its palm court becoming overgrown, with plants breaking through the fabric, but the place becoming overrun with feral cats.



Attracted by a local partly disabled woman (illness and incapacity recur in Farrell’s writing, thanks to his own affliction), Archer, his own fiancée dead, finds himself at a loss, apparently unsure what else to do. The dead girl’s father embodies the attitudes of high-Victorian imperialism, outraged that his view of society should be challenged by people he regards as inferior to him in every way. He ends up going mad, as the locals become more and more unpleasant, aggressive and dangerous. They end up burning down his hotel; and the Major is lucky to end the novel still alive (he appears again in The Singapore Grip).



The microcosm of chaos depicted by Farrell is a fair representation of wider events; but the impression with which the reader is left is of the profound incapacity of the old ruling class to cope with being threatened. The story would be played out across much of the rest of the colonies over the next 40 or 50 years. Farrell does not get embroiled in politics but writes with great felicity, charm and insight into the human story that came with the end of empire.

