Brickbat: You Blew It

Threads, the Twitter-like app from Instagram, is rolling out its "trending now" feature widely to all users in the U.S. The official rollout comes a month after the app started testing the feature with a select number of users in the country. Trending topics are available on the search page and in the app's For You Feed. In a Threads post, Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced the official launch and noted that the company sees it as "an easy way to see what others are talking about on Threads."