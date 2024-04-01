Brick and mortar shops join effort to get abortion measure on the November ballot

The battle for abortion access in Arizona is expected to play out at the ballot box in November. A coalition of abortion groups has been collecting signatures ahead of the July 4 deadline to get a measure for the ballot that would enshrine access to abortion in the Arizona Constitution.

On this week's The Briefing, learn about the efforts of prochoice volunteers and businesses to help collect at least 384,000 voter signatures before July. Also, hear from an opposing campaign from prolife advocates about their efforts to stop the initiative from getting on the November ballot.

Also on this show, find out what locations throughout Arizona will be hosting viewing parties to safely watch the partial solar eclipse Monday, April 8. In Arizona, the moon is expected to block out about 70 percent of the sun. The eclipse will peak at about 11:18 a.m.

