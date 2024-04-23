Boyne City Public Schools asks voters for operating millage renewal

BOYNE CITY — Voters in the Boyne City Public Schools district will have the chance to vote on an operating millage renewal this May 7.

The district is asking for a renewal of their annual operating millage on non-homestead properties. This means no mills will be levied from primary residential properties.

Money brought in from the millage accounts for about 65 percent of the district’s budget. The renewal request is for six years.

“All the funds go towards operating the school each day we're open,” said Boyne City Superintendent Patrick Little. "That could be anything from buses to lights and utilities to salaries, all the different aspects of every day that we're open and running the school.”

The ballots have two requests: One request for a renewal of 18.4004 mills, and an ask for an additional one mill.

In Michigan, it is illegal for school districts to levy more than 18 mills in any given year. Districts often ask for approval of additional mills to protect the district in case of a Headlee rollback. Without the approvals, the millage rate could dip below 18 mills a year.

Asking for the additional mills is something the district has “to be strategic about,” Little said, due to rising property values in Northern Michigan.

Subscribe: Get unlimited access to our local coverage

The money from the operating millage can only be used for standard procedures and cannot be used for things like construction or bond issues, Little said.

The district’s request would be a standard renewal, asking voters to approve the amount levied that voters have already approved before. The renewal would be for 2025-2030.

In Charlevoix County, voters in Boyne City and Bay, Boyne Valley, Evangeline, Hayes, Melrose and Wilson townships will be able to vote on the issue. Antrim County’s Warner Township and Jordan Township will also be able to vote on the renewal request.

Sample ballots can be found at the Charlevoix County Clerk’s website at charlevoixcounty.org/elections.

— Contact reporter Karly Graham at kgraham@petoskeynews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @KarlyGrahamJRN.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Boyne City Public Schools asks voters for operating millage renewal