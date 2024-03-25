Boy Scouts induct Pettus and Cathy Randall into Circle of Honor

Cathy and her late husband Pettus Randall III were honored Friday for their contributions to the Tuscaloosa community during the 11th annual Black Warrior Council Boys Scouts of America Circle of Honor awards luncheon.

The ceremony, which was held at the Embassy Suites hotel in downtown Tuscaloosa, serves as a fundraiser for for the council's scouting program.

The Circle of Honor award is presented to people in West Central Alabama whose livelihood and actions reflect the same values of the Black Warrior Boys Scouts. Recipients have also shown advocacy for youth and leadership in the community.

Past recipients of the award include Terry Saban, Nick Saban, former U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, scientist and philanthropist Thomas Joiner, pharmacist and retailer James I. Harrison Jr., civic leader Mary Ann Phelps and more.

Mar 22, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; The Black Warrior Council of the Boy Scouts of America honored Pettus and Cathy Randall with the Circle of Honor distinction Friday. Cathy Randall and her son Pettus Randall Jr. watch a video of people speaking about the Randall family’s contributions to Tuscaloosa.

Gov. Kay Ivey presented Cathy Randall with the award and referred to her as a "dear friend".

Cathy Randall accepted the award on both her and Pettus Randall's behalf. Pettus Randall, who was then chairman of Randall Publishing Inc., died at the age of 57 in 2002 after battling cancer. Cathy Randall said she was honored for the recognition and spoke on her late husband's legacy.

Cathy Randall said she wants people to remember how Pettus lived his life, not just how he died.

"What would Pettus say today? How I wish I knew. One thing I know he'd say is 'Thank you for this great honor,' " said she said.

Mar 22, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; The Black Warrior Council of the Boy Scouts of America honored Pettus and Cathy Randall with the Circle of Honor distinction Friday.

She has kept alive the name and work of her late husband through her philanthropic work, seen widely around Tuscaloosa and the UA campus. She's co-chaired the Tuscaloosa Bicentennial Committee, been inducted into the Alabama Academy of Honor, and served as director of UA's University Honors Program for 25 years — now named for her, as the Catherine J. Randall Research Scholars Program.

She's also earned two master's and two doctoral degrees from UA.

In 2022, the family donated 19 acres to create the Randall Family Park and Trailhead at the Northern Riverwalk in Tuscaloosa.

In January, the University of Alabama opened the Catherine and Pettus Randall Welcome Center, which was named in Cathy and Pettus' Randall's honor. The new welcome center includes areas for prospective students and their families to gather for campus tours, along with a lounge, theater and UA's admissions offices.

Mar 22, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; The Black Warrior Council of the Boy Scouts of America honored Pettus and Cathy Randall with the Circle of Honor distinction Friday. Randall reacts as she watches a video of people speaking about the contributions she and her husband have made to Tuscaloosa.

Also during Friday's ceremony, retired DCH Health System administrator Sammy Watson, who served as the event's emcee, announced that the council had raised $204,923 through the luncheon that day. Proceeds from the lunch will be used to expand Boy Scout programs, making them available to over 3,000 young people in West Central Alabama.

The Boy Scouts of America is the Nation’s leading outdoor education and character development program. The mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law.

