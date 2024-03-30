Boise-area power outage affects over 3,000 customers. Here’s what caused the problem

A power outage was affecting thousands of customers from East Boise to Idaho City Saturday morning after a goose flew into a power line shortly before 7:30 a.m.

As of 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the outage was affecting 3,481 customers, according to Idaho Power’s online outage map.

Maria Willacy, an Idaho Power media specialist, urged customers in the area to avoid any downed power lines.

“We always encourage safety first, and stay far back,” she told the Idaho Statesman.

A repair crew is onsite, and Idaho Power expects power to be restored to this area around noon Saturday, according to Idaho Power’s outage map.