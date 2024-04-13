Boeing is betting big on its upcoming $442 million 777X to compete with the popular Airbus A350. Here's how the jets compare.

Boeing's upcoming 777X airliner is set to compete with the Airbus A350 widebody family.

The 777-9 has better capacity than the biggest A350 variant, but it has less range and costs more.

The A350 has had relatively fewer challenges compared to the 777X's slew of production problems.

The upcoming Boeing 777X is the world's largest twin-engine commercial aircraft in production. Two passenger variants are planned, the 777-9 and the smaller 777-8, as well as a 777F cargo option.

The huge plane boasts one-of-a-kind folding wingtips and next-generation engines that help greatly reduce fuel burn, making it a popular option for airlines like British Airways and Emirates looking to replace less efficient widebodies.

However, the still uncertified 777X jet is not set to fly commercially until at least 2025, meaning it still has to receive permission from US aviation regulators to fly passengers. Some airlines are instead opting for the in-service widebody plane produced by Boeing's European rival — the Airbus A350.

The twinjet is available in the A350-900 and A350-1000 variants and has been flying passengers since 2018 with more than a dozen global carriers, including Delta Air Lines, Qatar Airways, and Singapore Airlines. Similar to Boeing, Airbus is also developing a freighter variant.

Boeing hopes the 777X will give the A350 a run for its money thanks to its favorable economics — but that's assuming Boeing can overcome the production problems that have already delayed deliveries by at least five years.

Here's how the two ultra-long-haul next-generation widebodies compare.

The 777-9 is the largest of the two widebody families, boasting a length of nearly 252 feet and space for up to 426 passengers in two classes.

The Boeing 777X on display at the Wings Airshow in India in January 2024. Taylor Rains/Business Insider

The Airbus A350 follows at about 242 feet, then the 777-8 at 232.5 feet. The A350-900 is the smallest of the four at just over 219 feet long, according to the planemaker.

The 777-8's smaller cabin can carry up to 395 people, based on a two-class configuration. The A350-900 and A350-1000 planes have capacity for 315 and 369 people in two classes, respectively, according to Airbus.

Both A350 variants beat out the 777-9 in terms of range. But of the bunch, the smaller 777-8 can fly the farthest nonstop.

An Airbus A350-1000. Bryan Van Der Beek/Airbus

Both the A350-1000 and the 777-8 have ranges exceeding 10,000 miles, but the latter can fly about 50 miles farther. By comparison, the 777-9 can fly for about 8,400 miles nonstop, while the A350-900 can fly for 9,500.

The smaller but higher-ranged 777-8 plane is intended to capture longer-haul flights with lower demand.

Both companies say they've revolutionized the cabin in their unique ways, and customers can expect innovative space and comfort.

Inside a Finnair Airbus 350 cabin. Taylor Rains/Business Insider

The Boeing and Airbus widebody cabins have innovations like better temperature control, improved ergonomics, big overhead bins, and unique lighting — like the Northern Lights color scheme on the 777X or the sky and clouds scene on a Finnair A350.

Boeing, however, says it has a competitive edge thanks to its larger windows and wider fuselage.

The size difference between the 777X and A350 windows. Taylor Rains/Business Insider

The 777X boasts larger windows and a wider cabin than the A350, according to Boeing.

For its part, Airbus says its A350 offers the quietest twin-engine cabin, and its Airspace design "delivers a sense of spaciousness with wider seats, high ceilings, and alluring ambient lighting."

Like previous 777 planes, the 777X's wider fuselage allows it to fit 10 seats across each row in economy.

The Boeing 777X cabin mockup on display at Aircraft Interiors Expo in 2022. Georg Wendt/picture alliance via Getty Images

The 777X offers a width of about 19 and a half feet, which Boeing says is "16 [inches] wider than the competition."

Airbus' A350 family of planes is about 18 feet wide, according to the manufacturer.

Airbus has since amended its design to offer the same 10 abreast rows.

Airbus' 10-abreast seat layout. Airbus

Both the 777X and the A350 airframes allow for 10 abreast rows, which has been the norm on the previous-generation 777 for years but is new for the A350 as of October 2022.

The planemaker's A350 still typically sees nine seats per row, like on the newly delivered one to Air India.

Regarding economics, Boeing contends its 777X will be the world's most efficient airliner thanks to its innovative engines and super-wide wingspan.

General Electric first tested the GE9X engine on a Boeing 747 test jet during a flight over the Mojave Desert in 2018. Taylor Rains/Business Insider

The 777X has a wingspan of 235 feet and five inches with the wingtips deployed — a key part of its advanced efficiency. The full wings are 23 feet longer than older 777 variants, generating more lift and reducing fuel burn by 10%.

General Electric makes the 777X's GE9X engines, which, according to GE , are the biggest ever built globally and are 10% more fuel efficient than the GE90 predecessor developed for the classic 777 models.

The folding wingtips and the GE9X powerplant are exclusive to the Boeing 777X.

The folding wingtip on a Boeing 777X jet. Taylor Rains/Business Insider

The entire body of a Boeing 737 narrowbody can fit inside the GE9X engine, and the powerplant can produce some 100,000 pounds of thrust.

Meanwhile, the unique folding wingtips are an industry first, and Boeing is confident in their safety. A 777X test pilot told Business Insider at an airshow in July 2022 that the wingtips are safe due to redundancies, alerts, and detailed electronic checklists.

The wingtip mechanism was developed for the need for the 777X to fit in the existing airport gates used for previous-generation 777s.

The picture shows the space needed for an Air New Zealand Boeing 777 compared to a Lufthansa Airbus A340. Thiago B Trevisan/Shutterstock

When the wingtips are retracted, the wingspan is the same as the classic 777 at about 212 feet — the same as the A350.

Without the adjustable wingtips, aircraft operators and airports might be put off by the 777X due to the time and money associated with accommodating the longer wingspan.

The A350 variants use engines from GE competitor Rolls-Royce, which are the sole powerplants used on the widebody jet.

The engine on an Air India Airbus A350. Taylor Rains/Business Insider

The Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engine is the "world's most efficient large aero-engine," according to Airbus.

The powerplant boasts a 25% lower fuel burn and CO2 emissions than previous options, which Airbus says help drive down operating costs.

Airbus's lower-cost A350 uses carbon composite materials, while the 777X is mostly aluminum.

A China Southern Airlines Airbus A350. Liang Xu/Xinhua via Getty Images

When Airbus developed the A350, it used a clean-sheet design rather than innovating its previous widebodies, like the four-engine Airbus A340, to better compete with the twin-engine Boeing 777 and Boeing 787 airliners.

The planemaker settled on a composite airframe to make the A350 lighter, saying on its website that the airframe and the engines together "significantly lower fuel burn, CO2 emissions, and maintenance costs while optimizing range and payload."

The Boeing 777X, by comparison, was derived from the classic 777 and has the traditional aluminum fuselage — though with composite wings.

The 777X's carbon fiber wings similarly offer weight savings and also improve strength.

Boeing 777X parked at Paine Field in Everett, Washington. AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

The 777X composite materials used over traditional metals will improve the rigidity and strength of the stretched wings, according to Boeing.

Complementing the engines, the lightweight composite will contribute some 10% lower operating costs on the 777-9 compared to the A350-1000, per Boeing.

Airlines will get some size and range advantages with the 777X that the A350 variants lack — but at a cost.

Mockup of Boeing's 777X cabin. Boeing

The 777X variants are tens of millions of dollars more expensive than the A350. According to list prices, the 777-9 is about $442 million, and the 777-8 is about $410 million.

The less expensive Airbus planes list at about $366 million for the A350-1000 and about $317 million for an A350-900.

Though, airplanes regularly don't sell at the full list price.

The A350 has been in service for years now with relatively few problems, but it has had a few bumps in the road.

Surface damage seen on Qatar Airways' airbus A350 parked at the airline's aircraft maintenance hangar in Doha. REUTERS/Imad Creidi

Compared to the 777X's yearslong certification delays, the A350 has experienced fewer production and quality problems. There are about 1,300 of the widebodies in service, with nearly 600 on order, according to Airbus.

A significant hiccup, however, came in 2021 when Qatar filed a lawsuit against Airbus over chipped paint on some of the airline's A350s, which led to Airbus changing the jet's design and eventually revolving the concerns with Qatar in 2023.

The modified A350-1000 is being developed for Qantas' Project Sunrise, however, it is facing some issues.

A Qantas A350-1000. Airbus

Australian flag carrier Qantas plans to launch the world's new longest flight using A350-1000s modified with an extra fuel tank.

The ultra-long-haul plane is set to connect Sydney to New York and London nonstop — routes that stretch some 10,000 miles and up to 21 hours in the air.

However, Airbus has faced hold-ups on the assembly line relating to the fuel tank, which has delayed the delivery of the jetliner by at least six months from 2025 to mid-2026, Forbes reported.

The 777X, meanwhile, has had several production problems that have delayed deliveries and raised questions about the entry timeline.

These water barrels inside the experimental 777X jet allow engineers to control the aircraft's center of gravity during test flights. Taylor Rains/Business Insider

Boeing launched the 777X program in November 2013, when the first deliveries were expected by 2020. However, problems related to the pandemic, heightened scrutiny after the Boeing 737 Max 8 incidents, and supply chain issues have pushed that to at least 2025 and cost the company hundreds of millions of dollars in additional expenses.

Meanwhile, Emirates President Tim Clark previously stated the plane would not enter the market until 2026 but has still placed orders for both the 777-9 and the 777-8 variants.

The 777X delays have prompted carriers like Qantas and Korean Air to buy the A350 over Boeing's future widebody.

Korean Air A350 rendering. Korean Air

In late 2019, Qantas chose the A350 to power its Project Sunrise flights, with Airbus beating out the bid by Boeing. At the time, the American planemaker dealt with the fallout from two deadly 737 Max 8 crashes and structural issues with the 777X.

Korean Air signed a $14 billion order with Airbus in March for more than 30 A350 planes, choosing the readily available plane over the yet-to-be-certified 777X.

Still, the new 777X plane has secured hundreds of orders as Boeing chases certification.

Boeing 777X. AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Emirates has purchased the most 777Xs so far, holding 205 of the 481 airline orders, according to Boeing.

Other buyers include Air India, Japan's All Nippon Airways, British Airways, Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways, Ethiopian Airlines, Etihad Airways, Lufthansa, Qatar Airways, and Singapore Airlines, as well as a few cargo airlines and undisclosed customers.

Read the original article on Business Insider