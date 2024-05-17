Body of missing Colorado hiker found on Mills Glacier during fourth day of search

The body of a 23-year-old hiker who vanished in Colorado mountains over the weekend was found on Thursday, park rangers in Colorado announced on Thursday night.

Lucas Macaj from Colorado Springs, Colorado, was recovered on Mills Glacier near the base of Lamb’s Slide on Longs Peak, a mountain in the Rockies, Rocky Mountain National Park officials wrote in a release posted on social media.

Photo of missing hiker, Lucas Macaj, 23, from Colorado Springs, Colorado. He went missing after texting his friend he reached the summit of a mountain in the Rockies.

Prior to disappearing, Macaj texted his friend about 1 p.m. on Sunday, rangers reported, and said he was at the summit of Longs Peak.

An initial investigation revealed the hiker took a "significant fall," officials said in the release.

Hiker last heard from as storms rolled through the park

On the afternoon he was last heard from, rangers reported significant storms moved through high elevations in the park.

Search efforts began Monday and included air reconnaissance, ground teams and dog teams searching the Longs Peak Trail and other nearby locations, the Coloradoan, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK, reported.

Search and rescue team members above Black Lake in Rocky Mountain National Park search for missing hiker Lucas Macaj below the Ledges and Trough area of Longs Peak's Keyhole Route on May 14, 2024.

Body taken to coroner's office in Boulder County

Macaj's body was flown by helicopter to a landing zone in the park and transferred to the Boulder County Coroner’s Office.

An autopsy will determine his official cause and manner of death.

According to KOAA-TV Macaj was a Space Force Guardian stationed at Schriever Space Force Base.

