Rocky Mountains hiker disappears after texting friend he'd reached the summit of Longs Peak

Photo of missing hiker, Lucas Macaj, 23, from Colorado Springs, Colorado. He went missing after texting his friend he reached the summit of a mountain in the Rockies.

A 23-year-old hiker went missing in Rocky Mountain National Park Sunday after he texted his friend that he had reached the summit of a mountain.

Lucas Macaj from Colorado Springs, Colorado texted his friend around 1 p.m. to let them know he was at the summit of Longs Peak, a mountain in the Rockies. That was the last time anyone heard from him, according to a press release posted to Rocky Mountain National Park's Facebook page.

The post adds that "significant storms moved through high elevations in the park" that same afternoon.

When Macaj did not return at the time he was supposed to, he was reported overdue late Sunday night. On Monday, rangers confirmed his vehicle remained parked at the Longs Peak Trailhead.

The search for him on Monday included air reconnaissance, a heat sensing fixed-wing flight and ground teams set out to search for him.

According to the post, Macaj is likely wearing "a dark colored top, tan or brown pants, khaki-colored boots, and a black backpack. He may also be wearing a beanie and dark colored gloves."

Macaj is 5'9, 155 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes, according to the National Park Service.

The search continues

A press release posted to Facebook on Wednesday states that strong winds made it unsafe for helicopters to transport search teams further up the mountain, and that "aircraft from the Colorado Army National Guard conducted additional aerial reconnaissance," but low clouds hampered visibility.

Other team members are looking at aerial reconnaissance photos to search for clues on Macaj's whereabouts.

Multiple groups are assisting with the search. The park states that there is even a search team that hiked through an area of the park on Wednesday in search of the 23-year-old. They should be skiing down after an overnight stay at a shelter.

Rocky Mountain National Park asks that anyone with information do the following:

Call the NPS Tip Line at 888-653-0009

Visit nps.gov/ISB to submit a tip

Email nps_isb@nps.gov with any leads

The park also asks that anyone who was in the following areas reach out to them:

Hunter’s Creek drainage

Base of Keplinger’s Coulier

Longs Peak Trail

Battle Mountain Junction

Chasm Shelter near Chasm Lake

Areas between Longs Peak and Mount Meeker

Clark’s Arrow Route

Top of Keplinger’s Coulier

Keyhole Route

"You don't have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know," it states.

