Body found in submerged truck in Zumbro River near Millville

Mar. 28—MILLVILLE, Minn. — A body was found in a car submerged in the Zumbro River on Thursday.

In a news release sent Thursday afternoon, the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office said they received an emergency call around 9:15 a.m. Thursday about a flipped-over truck in the Zumbro River on North County Road 11 in Wabasha County.

The vehicle was located upside down in the river just off the river's embankment.

The man inside the truck was identified as James A. Steiner, 62, of Alma, Wisconsin.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing.