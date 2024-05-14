Body found in search of man who went into Colorado River on homemade raft

A body found Friday in the Colorado River is believed to be that of a New Mexico man who went into the waterway on a homemade raft with his dog last month, officials said.

The Coconino County medical examiner will confirm the identity and whether the body is that of Thomas L. Robison, 58, of Santa Fe, the National Park Service said in a statement Monday.

He is believed to have gone into the Colorado River with his 11-year-old corgi on a wooden raft late last month, Grand Canyon National Park officials have said.

His 2001 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was found abandoned at Lees Ferry in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, which is northeast of Grand Canyon National Park, on April 21, the park said. The ferry is where some Grand Canyon rafters launch their trips.

Robison's information and photos were distributed in the hope of finding him.

An investigation continues, the park service said.

The Colorado River in the Grand Canyon has rapids, and the park service described it as “a highly technical river, not something for the inexperienced to try.” It runs 277 miles in the Grand Canyon.

