Body found at Oakland Estuary confirmed to be San Pablo murder victim

(KRON) — A body that was found at the Oakland Estuary in September was confirmed to be that of a San Pablo murder victim, the San Pablo Police Department said Tuesday. SPPD detectives learned on March 26 that the DNA profile of the body found at the estuary matched that of 75-year-old Que Tran.

Tran and her daughter Tho Ngoc Ly, 40, disappeared on Sept. 6, 2023, and were reported missing by Ly’s husband Phuc Vo a week later. Vo was arrested for double murder on Feb. 29.

Ly’s remains have not yet been found, police said. Search efforts are underway in Alameda.

Vo told police that the women left their home on Sutter Avenue after the family had an argument on Sept. 6. He said they drove to Southern California in a Honda Fit and never returned.

Tho Ngoc Ly, 40, and her mother, 75-year-old Que Tran (Images via SPPD)

On Dec. 5, Vo was seen driving the Honda Fit around Oakland, even though he told police it was still missing, SPPD said. Investigators realized Vo’s story did not add up and arrested him.

Police said in March that Vo has not been cooperating with their investigation.

“He has not been forthcoming with information to help investigators follow up on leads,” SPPD Officer Peggy Chou said.

Ly and Vo had two children who are now staying with extended family.

