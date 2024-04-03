Body camera video shows arrest of suspect wanted for murder of Charlotte mother, young children

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Deputies in California released dramatic video Wednesday of the arrest of triple-murder suspect Benjamin Taylor near the Mexico border.

The March 16 apprehension of Taylor happened in the middle of the Sonoran Desert. The Charlotte man was wanted for the killing of Markayla Johnson, and her two young children, 4-year-old Miracle Johnson and 7-month-old Messiah Johnson.

“Benjamin Taylor, we have a warrant for your arrest, come out with your hands up,” said a law enforcement officer in the body camera video released by the Imperial County (Calif.) Sheriff’s Office.

On March 16, police spread out, guns drawn, in Slab City, an area of southern California near Mexico, that a journalist says is known for lawlessness.

On the footage, you hear explosions and see a flash from a gun. Deputies shot smoke cannisters at Taylor.

The bodies of Markayla, Miracle, and Messiah were found at an apartment complex in northeast Charlotte on March 15 after the three were reported missing the week before.

“Hey guys, I have a shield in the back of my truck if we just want to go open the tent,” said a law enforcement officer in the video.

The FBI and the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office in California got a tip that Taylor was hiding out in an area known as Slab City, a place described as somewhere you go not to be found.

“Taylor, come out with your hands up,” said the deputy.

Slab City has multiple encampments for people living off the grid. Deputies found Taylor in a blue tent.

“He’s right there. Now, come out, come out, do not reach for anything, start crawling, move, let’s go, start crawling towards us,” said the deputies when they surrounded Taylor in the tent.

Less than a minute later, deputies pulled Taylor out.

“Knees up, let’s go,” the officers told Taylor as they surrounded him.

They loaded him in a pickup truck set for the Imperial County jail where he’s facing three counts of murder in Charlotte.

The body camera video shows deputies going through Taylor’s tent after he was arrested, finding prescription pills, a phone and luggage.

“This is the bag he had in the picture from the airport,” said a law enforcement officer.

Law enforcement officials told Queen City News the week after Taylor’s arrest that he waived an extradition hearing and was awaiting transportation from California.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police told QCN Wednesday they don’t have any information to share on the extradition process, so it’s unclear when Taylor will return to North Carolina.

