Bobcat in West Bridgewater; Brockton schools planned DEI cuts: 5 top stories last week

BROCKTON − Brockton Public Schools is planning to cut and restructure that EDI office amid budget constraints as the district tries to reduce the roughly $25 million projected deficit in its Fiscal Year 2024 budget. Brockton students are outraged over the plan.

A West Bridgewater police offcer spotted a bobcat hanging out in a tree. What was it doing here? Are they dangerous?

Sturart Smith overcame one devastating crash only to be killed in another, his brother said. But to Stuart Smith’s neighbors and three siblings, he was so much more than the sum of those tragedies.

A Brockton dance team earned a spot at world dance competition. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the team.

The trajectory of Stuart Smith’s life was forever altered when he suffered a severe brain injury after being struck by a car as a child, his younger brother Damien Smith said. Almost four decades later, another driver would again change the trajectory of Stuart Smith's life. Stuart Smith died on April 6 at the age of 50 after a driver deliberately hit him with his vehicle and then got out and beat him viciously with a brick, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz, who called it a "very gruesome, very heinous act." But to Stuart Smith’s neighbors and three siblings, he was so much more than the sum of those tragedies.

Stuart Smith, who graduated from Brockton High School in 1992, died at the age of 50 after being deliberately struck by a motor vehicle and then beaten with a brick on Saturday, April 6, 2024, on North Main Street in Brockton, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.

Did you know there are bobcats in Southeastern, Massachusetts? Just yesterday, a bobcat was spotted hanging out in a tree in West Bridgewater, according to the West Bridgewater Police Department. “We would have called the fire department for a cat in a tree but…..it was just a bobcat!” they wrote in a post on Facebook on April 11. “One of our dayshift officers had the pleasure of seeing this beautiful bobcat up in a tree in the area of Manley Street and West Street earlier today.”

This bobcat was spotted by the West Bridgewater Police Department on April 11, 2024.

Dave Gorman said he began organizing the races with his wife, Judy, almost five decades ago to offer children an introduction to physical fitness and to provide an affordable program for families. After more than 700 races, young runners will line up at the starting line for the last time as the annual Brockton Kids Road Races at D.W. Field Park begins its final season. “After 47 years of doing the Kids Road Races in the park, we decided to call it a career,” Dave Gorman said.

Dave and Judy Gorman will be retiring from hosting the Brockton Kids Road Races after organizing for 47 years. They are pictured at their home on Friday, April 12, 2024.

Brockton Public Schools is planning to cut and restructure that EDI office — which is currently comprised of three employees and an assistant superintendent — amid budget constraints as the district tries to reduce the roughly $25 million projected deficit in its Fiscal Year 2024 budget.

Brockton High School senior and student ambassador Amelia Vieira speaks to the Brockton School Committee on April 9, 2024 about the impact of the district's decision to cut positions in its office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.

Barrels & Boards in Raynham is jumping into new territory with its butcher shop style marketplace and takeout spot attached to the restaurant. Meals at the marketplace start from $6 and beyond if you want to fix something quick with minimal cooking, like buying the mac and cheese sauce and adding your flare once you reach home. If the cooking period is out of the question, you can find ready-made meals, including American chop suey, shrimp scampi, brisket mac and cheese and shrimp Mozambique for the taking.

Manuel Hernandez, executive chef and co-owner of Barrels & Boards Restaurant and Marketplace in Raynham, slices a tomahawk ribeye steak on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

