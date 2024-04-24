Loose horses, 1 soaked in blood, wreak havoc in central London

As many as five horses -- and at least one of them soaked in blood -- have caused chaos across central London on Wednesday morning after breaking free in Westminster, police say.

“We are aware of a number of horses that are currently loose in central London and are working with colleagues, including the Army, to locate them,” Westminster Police said in a statement on social media on Wednesday morning.

MORE: Dolphin found shot to death on beach with bullets lodged in its brain, spinal cord and heart

PHOTO: A white horse on the loose bolts through the streets of London near Aldwych, on April 24, 2024. (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP)

Early reports indicate that the horses may have come from the Household Calvary, the ceremonial guard of the British monarch, in Westminster.

One of the horses reportedly ran into the front of a double decker bus while another injured horse was seen bloodied and running through central London traffic.

MORE: Karen, the 'vibrant and beloved' ostrich at Topeka Zoo, dies after swallowing zoo staffer's keys

PHOTO: Two horses on the loose bolt through the streets of London near Aldwych, on April 24, 2024. (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP)

The Household Calvary is made up of regiments of the British Army and are responsible for the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace.

It is unclear how long the incident went on for but the horses are thought to have run approximately 6 miles before being contained by authorities in east London.

MORE: Luxury handbag designer jailed for wildlife smuggling, making merchandise out of protected species

PHOTO: A white horse on the loose bolts through the streets of London near Aldwych on April 24, 2024. (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP)

“We're pleased to confirm that all of the horses have been accounted for,” Westminster Police said in a statement on social media. “We are continuing to liaise with the Army.”

PHOTO: Two horses on the loose bolt through the streets of London near Aldwych, on April 24, 2024. (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Loose horses, 1 soaked in blood, wreak havoc in central London originally appeared on abcnews.go.com