New Black Heritage series stamp unveiled

On Tuesday, the North Carolina Ebony Society of Philatelic Events and Reflections unveiled its newest stamp at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.

The stamp features Constance Baker Motley.

Motley accomplished a lot of firsts throughout her career.

She was the first Black female federal judge, as well as the first to argue before the Supreme Court.

She was also the first Black woman elected to the New York State Senate.

Before those accomplishments, Motley was one of the lawyers who helped get former Charlotte Mayor Harvey B. Gantt admitted to Clemson University.

Gantt would later go on to be the first Black man to graduate from that university.

“She was a lawyer, a federal jurist, she’s right up there with Ruth Bader Ginsburg who was on the Supreme Court. And I just think this is special I’ve known her since I was 19 years old,” Gantt explained.

Motely is the 47th stamp the United States Post Office has released as part of its Black Heritage series.

They are available for purchase now.

