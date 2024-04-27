Bill gives HPU seat on state board

Apr. 26—HIGH POINT — A bill introduced this week in the N.C. General Assembly would give the new High Point University Kenneth F. Kahn School of Law a slot on a state commission.

Senate Bill 765 would expand the membership of the N.C. General Statutes Commission from 13 to 14 members by adding an HPU law school representative. The bill was introduced Wednesday on the first day of the 2024 legislative session by state Sen. Amy Galey, R-Alamance.

"Currently, the dean of each law school in North Carolina appoints a member to the General Statutes Commission," Galey told The High Point Enterprise. "This bill adds High Point University School of Law."

Galey said she filed Senate Bill 765 because she serves as the senator assigned to the General Statutes Commission. The commission does ongoing statute research and is involved in updating statutes based on legislation passed in the General Assembly.

In addition to appointees by law schools in North Carolina, members of the General Statutes Commission are named by the N.C. State Bar, the governor, the state House speaker and the president pro tem of the Senate.

The bill indicates that the initial appointee to the commission by the HPU law school would begin serving Sept. 1, with the term ending on Aug. 31, 2027.

