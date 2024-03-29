Biker fled deputies, then put video of it on Instagram, cops say. It got him caught

A motorcyclist on the run inadvertently got himself caught when he posted video of himself escaping on Instagram, East Tennessee investigators say.

In fact, the suspect posted multiple videos of himself breaking traffic laws on the popular social media site, all of which are now considered evidence, officials said.

“On March 24, 2024, a motorcyclist fled from a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempting to make a lawful stop on Highway 27. Since that time, the deputy has been working leads to identify the motorcyclist,” the sheriff’s office said in a March 28 news release.

“Utilizing an Instagram account operated by the suspect, the deputy located numerous recently posted videos of the suspect driving extremely reckless, including lane splitting at speeds of over 170 mph, through parts of Hamilton County.”

Among the videos was one “showing the suspect evading the deputy from March 24th,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies tracked the 21-year-old suspect down Wednesday, March 27, at a business just north of Chattanooga and arrested him.

The charges include four courts of reckless driving, drag racing, evading arrest and registration violation, officials said.

Hamilton County is in southeast Tennessee, along the Georgia state line.

Crash sends biker flying through the air and into a pedestrian, Florida troopers say

Man trying to help fallen biker is fatally struck by passing vehicle, NC police say

Motorcyclist with ‘Will Run’ plate taunts deputy in 145-mph chase, Florida cops say