'Big Brother Canada' Season 12: Dinis Freitas says 'impressionable minions' are left in the house

The backdoor, blindsided evictions just keep coming on Big Brother Canada Season 12, with Dinis Freitas from Toronto voted out of the house this week.

"Other than winning, I think this this is just as good," Dinis told Yahoo Canada. "A unanimous vote telling me that I was considered a big threat. A betrayal. This was good drama. This was good TV."

"With first Janine [Holmes] and Donna [Marshall], I was developing a relationship with both of them, and they were of similar mindset to me. So it's not surprising that I'm here now. I think now the big threats are gone and what's left are a lot of impressionable minions."

Big Brother Canada Season 12 schedule: New episodes air weekly on Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT, Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT and Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global TV

How to stream Big Brother Canada: Stream Season 12 live and on demand by adding the STACKTV channel to Prime Video, or watch on the Global TV website and app

Where to watch Big Brother Canada Digital Dailies: Keep up with the houseguests with Digital Dailies on the Big Brother Canada website

Corus Entertainment Watch Big Brother Canada Season 12 Watch Big Brother Canada Season 12 live and on demand by adding the STACKTV channel to a Prime Video subscription, 14 days free then $12.99/month $13 at Prime Video

In terms of who Dinis believes the next target is, he absolutely believes it's Vivek Sabbarwal.

"He's the next targeted pawn, let's say," Dinis said.

"Vivek was really sneaky, ... a game that is not consistent. I didn't understand that gameplay."

But in terms of the houseguests who have been "working in the shadows" throughout the game, Dinis pointed to Victoria "Spicy Vee" Woghiren and Avery Martin.

"There's something that just didn't sit right with me with Avery, and Spicy, she's genuine in her personality, but just in the game, not genuine," Dinis said.

Dinis Freitas on Big Brother Canada Season 12 (Joanna Bell/Corus Entertainment)

How Dinis Freitas 'weaponized' his ability to connect with people

Looking at his strategy overall, Dinis believes it was quite "sound," despite his exit, but he does regret the amount of time be invested in Vivek specifically.

"I think I shouldn't have invested so much time into Vivek, because ... we were both a good source of information at the beginning, just that little bit of investment, I would have changed, and maybe used that energy for other people, like spread it out a bit more," Dinis said.

In terms of actually building connections with people in the house, that's something Dinis felt particularly comfortable doing.

"I get along with a lot of people, I may be an elder, 48, but ... I knew I needed to connect to people in many different ways, and that is natural for me," Dinis said. "Put me in a cocktail party situation and I can have a conversation about income taxes to Taylor Swift's new album, I'm well rounded that way."

"So I weaponized that characteristic in me to connect with people. I was a goof in there. Todd and I had a flatulence relationship. There would be times like [they] would open the door and I'm just on the floor. ... I would just be a goofball, like almost undermine my own threat to people. So I connected very easily and then I would understand the way they think. And then I could navigate around that."

Dinis considered 31-year-old Todd Clements an ally in the house, which Dinis identified was becoming more gameplay-based. But if he could share it, Dinis has some advice for Todd.

"Continue what you do, play the middle, lay down for a bit," Dinis said. "Don't show your cards to the girls."

When asked if he believed the girls, if they work together, could be a big threat in the game, Dinis said "they could be."

"They would have been if I stayed," Dinis said. "They would have been if they listened to me."

"Not to say that as a man telling women what to do, it was impressed upon me that they would need me."