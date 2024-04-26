Biden Campaign Trolls Donald Trump With Stark Contrast Of What He Says... And What He Does

President Joe Biden’s campaign on Thursday picked up on the latest discrepancy from former President Donald Trump.

Presumptive GOP nominee Trump has repeatedly complained that having to attend his hush money trial is preventing him from campaigning.

“This is what took me off and takes me off the campaign trail because I should be in Georgia now, I should be in Florida now, I should be in a lot of different places right now campaigning and I’m sitting here and this will go on for a long time, it’s very unfair,” the four-times-indicted ex-POTUS said outside the courthouse hosting the trial earlier this week.

Biden’s team posted footage of Trump’s comments on X, formerly Twitter.

And alongside it shared CNN anchor Kristen Holmes’ post which read: “Trump spent Wednesday playing golf at his Bedminster club, sources told CNN.”

“Wednesday’s the only weekday court isn’t in for his NY criminal trial. Trump has lamented that trial has kept him off campaign trail,” Holmes added.

Left: Trump claiming his criminal trial is preventing him from being on “the campaign trail”



Right: Trump spending his day out of court yesterday golfing instead of campaigning pic.twitter.com/9x3yPHvnBC — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 25, 2024

