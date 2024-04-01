‘Beyond devastated.’ Actress Angie Harmon says Instacart driver killed her dog in NC

Angie Harmon, the Charlotte actress known for starring in “Rizzoli & Isles” and Law & Order, posted on Instagram Monday that her family dog was shot and killed by an Instacart driver over the weekend.

“This Easter weekend a man delivering groceries for Instacart shot & killed our precious Oliver,” Harmon told her 584,000 followers. “He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog.”

Harmon’s post went on to say that the driver saw the home’s Ring camera was charging inside and that he knew he was not being recorded. She said police investigated, but let him go because the driver claimed it was self-defense.

In a statement to WBTV, Instacart said: “We were deeply saddened and disturbed to hear about this incident. We have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper account was immediately suspended from our platform. We have been in direct contact with the customer and are cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation.”

Harmon could not immediately be reached for comment by The Charlotte Observer late Monday. A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police spokesman also could not be reached.

Actress Angie Harmon posted on Instagram Monday a message saying her dog was shot and killed. Instagram screen grab

‘Completely traumatized’

Harmon said that she and her daughters were home during the shooting, and when she yelled repeatedly that he had shot her dog, the driver replied, “Yeah I did.”

“He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn,” Harmon said in her post. “We are completely traumatized & beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy & family member.”

About Angie Harmon

Harmon is perhaps best known for her work on TV series, “Law & Order” on NBC, where she played ADA Abbie Carmichael for several seasons, and “Rizzoli & Isles” on TNT where she was Jane Rizzoli for seven seasons.

Other TV and movie credits during a career that dates to the 1990s include roles in “Agent Cody Banks,” “Buried in Barstow,” “Cellmate Secrets” and “Chuck,” according to her IMDB page.

Actress Angie Harmon said on social media that a food delivery driver shot and killed her family dog over Easter weekend at her home in the Charlotte, NC area. Harmon is seen here in a file picture starring in the former TNT series as Jane Rizzoli in “Rizzoli & Isles.” Doug Hyun/TURNER